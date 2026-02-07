Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) Major Shareholder Purchases $317,000.00 in Stock

Biosig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Frank Giustra bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $317,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,278,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,909.85. This represents a 8.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Frank Giustra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 23rd, Frank Giustra acquired 1,000,000 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

Biosig Technologies Stock Performance

Biosig Technologies stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Biosig Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Biosig Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biosig Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Biosig Technologies

Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) is a medical technology company focused on developing advanced signal acquisition and processing solutions for cardiac electrophysiology. The company’s work centers on improving the clarity and interpretability of intracardiac signals captured during electrophysiology procedures, with the goal of helping clinicians identify arrhythmogenic substrates and make more informed procedural decisions.

Its primary offering is a signal-processing platform that combines proprietary hardware and software to amplify, filter and display intracardiac electrical activity with reduced noise and distortion.

