Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Boot Barn Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $203.47 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $210.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.79. The business had revenue of $705.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $229,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,926.58. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Boot Barn by 164.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

