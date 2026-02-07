Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,057.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,052.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $898.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

