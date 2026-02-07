Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,836 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Ares Management by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,534,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,180,000 after buying an additional 94,825 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on Ares Management in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $130.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.32. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $195.26.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.26). Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 9.41%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 192.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 56,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $8,846,975.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,000 shares of company stock worth $90,653,808. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

