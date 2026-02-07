AMETEK’s (AME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $240.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

AMETEK stock opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total value of $5,727,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,662.79. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,088 shares of company stock worth $27,212,340. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $650,613,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,512,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,254,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,890,000 after acquiring an additional 775,078 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 760,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 35.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,444,000 after purchasing an additional 695,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

