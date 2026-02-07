Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $347.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore from $346.00 to $347.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.90.

Chubb stock opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Chubb has a 12 month low of $263.14 and a 12 month high of $335.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.09. The company has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.08%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,735 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Chubb reported stronger-than-expected Q4 profit (about $3.2B), beat on EPS, showed revenue growth, a record-low combined ratio and benefited from higher investment returns and lower catastrophe losses — the core operational beat is the primary driver of the stock’s strength. Chubb profit grows to $3.2bn in Q4 2025

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

