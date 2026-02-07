Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,015 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $114.15 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.76.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus raised Lennar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore downgraded Lennar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $106.38.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

