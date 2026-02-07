Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 780,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 157,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 40,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $2,534,750.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,269.38. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 49,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 474,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,971,443.88. The trade was a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,836 shares of company stock worth $33,603,060. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $64.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $264.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 35.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10461.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

