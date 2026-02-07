Insider Selling: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $470,427.06 in Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $470,427.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,911.88. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Tuesday, January 20th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $1,700,392.07.
- On Monday, January 12th, William Lewis sold 19,215 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $3,247,335.00.
- On Thursday, January 8th, William Lewis sold 3,223 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $561,349.91.
- On Wednesday, January 7th, William Lewis sold 2,357 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $412,639.99.
- On Tuesday, January 6th, William Lewis sold 4,096 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $709,959.68.
- On Thursday, December 18th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $1,786,412.03.
Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $149.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.63. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $212.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.93.
INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen set a $241.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush set a $203.00 price target on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.45.
Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.
The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.
