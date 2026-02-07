Insider Selling: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $470,427.06 in Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $470,427.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,911.88. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $1,700,392.07.

On Monday, January 12th, William Lewis sold 19,215 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $3,247,335.00.

On Thursday, January 8th, William Lewis sold 3,223 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $561,349.91.

On Wednesday, January 7th, William Lewis sold 2,357 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $412,639.99.

On Tuesday, January 6th, William Lewis sold 4,096 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $709,959.68.

On Thursday, December 18th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $1,786,412.03.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $149.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.63. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $212.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in Insmed by 2.9% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen set a $241.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush set a $203.00 price target on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.45.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

