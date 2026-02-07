Insider Selling: Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Sells $361,845.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $361,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,891,426.92. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 7th, Carl Dambkowski sold 18,700 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $1,455,608.00.
  • On Thursday, December 4th, Carl Dambkowski sold 10,900 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APGE opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. PSP Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on APGE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. BTIG Research set a $137.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.58.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor RORγt, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating RORγt activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company’s lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral RORγt inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

