Insider Selling: Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Sells $361,845.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $361,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,426.92. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Carl Dambkowski sold 18,700 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $1,455,608.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, Carl Dambkowski sold 10,900 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00.

Shares of APGE stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. PSP Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APGE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. BTIG Research set a $137.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor RORγt, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating RORγt activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company’s lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral RORγt inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

