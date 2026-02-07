Renaissance Group LLC Buys 3,947 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,128.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 872.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.40.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.57, for a total transaction of $178,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,179.82. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,700. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 50,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $197.80 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.69.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

