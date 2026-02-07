Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,978 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $21,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,465,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,991,000 after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,578,000 after buying an additional 347,456 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Science Applications International by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,302,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,621,000 after buying an additional 766,734 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Science Applications International by 78.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 902,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,608,000 after buying an additional 396,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.4%

Science Applications International stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.28. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.51. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-10.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO James Reagan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.17 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 26,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,498.20. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is an American technology integrator that delivers a broad range of engineering, systems integration and information technology (IT) services primarily to U.S. government clients. Founded in 1969 by J. Robert Beyster, the company has built a reputation for supporting defense, intelligence, federal civilian, health and energy agencies with specialized solutions that address mission-critical requirements. SAIC’s offerings span the full lifecycle of complex programs, from concept and design through development, deployment and sustainment.

The company’s core capabilities include systems engineering and integration, enterprise IT modernization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

