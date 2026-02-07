American Express Company $AXP Stock Position Trimmed by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 2.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This trade represents a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. HSBC set a $295.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.05.

AXP opened at $359.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $247.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.13. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

