Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 266.3% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $79.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

