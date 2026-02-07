Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $272.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.49. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $122.80 and a one year high of $295.98.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total transaction of $5,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,413,711 shares in the company, valued at $311,242,613.76. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 106.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 212.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.