Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Installed Building Products worth $25,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 180.0% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Blalock Williams LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 866,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,261,000 after buying an additional 366,250 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,930,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.4%

Installed Building Products stock opened at $327.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.65. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $335.04.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.49. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 62.74% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore set a $265.00 price target on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $235.36.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $536,828.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,308.44. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

