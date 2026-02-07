E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EONGY. Bank of America cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get E.On alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on E.On

E.On Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. E.On has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). E.On had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that E.On will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON’s business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.