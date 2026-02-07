Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Price

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.79. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $74.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 119.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 179.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

