Zacks Research Downgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Hold

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on FOX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on FOX from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

FOX Stock Down 1.7%

FOXA stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27. FOX has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $5,926,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,100,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,082.12. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $9,208,936.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,196.24. This trade represents a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,294 shares of company stock worth $17,214,273. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in FOX by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 27.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key FOX News

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

