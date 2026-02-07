UBS Group Downgrades Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) to Strong Sell

Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSRYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.20.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Treasury Wine Estates is a Melbourne‐based global wine company that produces, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of wines. Its portfolio spans premium, luxury and commercial brands, including Penfolds, Beringer, Stags’ Leap Family Vineyards, Wolf Blass, Lindeman’s and Matua. The company sources fruit from a mix of owned vineyards and long-term grower partnerships across key wine regions in Australia, California and New Zealand.

The business was established in 2011 following a demerger from Foster’s Group and traces its heritage back to the founding of Penfolds in 1844.

