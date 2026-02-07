Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 153.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 175.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial set a $60.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.91.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

