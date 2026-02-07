Guggenheim Upgrades Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) to “Strong-Buy”

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STOK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 13,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $433,386.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,231.48. The trade was a 21.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $114,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,469.32. This trade represents a 15.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,365. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSP Research LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.