Comparing Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) & West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) and Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares West Japan Railway and Bollore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Japan Railway 6.75% 10.30% 3.54% Bollore N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Japan Railway and Bollore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Japan Railway $11.22 billion 0.93 $752.13 million $1.76 13.06 Bollore $3.39 billion 4.70 $1.97 billion N/A N/A

Bollore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than West Japan Railway.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for West Japan Railway and Bollore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Japan Railway 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bollore 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

West Japan Railway has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bollore has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

West Japan Railway beats Bollore on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works. The Retail segment sells goods; offers food and other wholesale operation services; and operates department stores. The Real Estate segment sells and leases real estate properties, as well as operates shopping centers and hotels. The Travel and Regional Solutions segment provides travel agency and regional solutions. The Other segment engages in the advertising and other businesses. The company is also involved in the operation of convenience stores, restaurants, and souvenir shops; and provision of credit cards and electronic money services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Osaka, Japan.

About Bollore

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products. It also provides advertising, and communication consulting services; owns and publishes Cnews, a French daily newspaper; provides ticketing and venue services; acts as a pay-TV operator; and operates Mac-Mahon cinema theaters. In addition, it develops batteries based on lithium metal polymer technology for use in electric buses and energy storage solutions, as well as in stationary applications; and polypropylene films for capacitors and electrical components. Further, the company integrates identification, tracking, and mobility solutions for retail, transport, and logistics; provides equipment for pedestrian and vehicle access control; and electric shuttles solutions. The company was founded in 1822 and is based in Puteaux, France. Bolloré SE is a subsidiary of Financière de l'Odet SE.

