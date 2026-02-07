Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $505,741.50 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Todd Watanabe sold 19,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $505,741.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 721,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,393,303. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, November 24th, Todd Watanabe sold 48,945 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,485,970.20.

On Friday, November 21st, Todd Watanabe sold 1,055 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.89 and a beta of 1.70. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARQT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

