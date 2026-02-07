Jack Bendheim Sells 9,660 Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $400,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,610.40. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $144,848.00.
- On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $268,322.37.
- On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,772 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $271,692.64.
- On Friday, January 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 1,235 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $50,079.25.
- On Thursday, January 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 13,158 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $552,372.84.
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Jack Bendheim sold 14,687 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $612,154.16.
- On Thursday, January 15th, Jack Bendheim sold 2,932 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $117,338.64.
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,651 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $147,975.03.
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,551 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $304,456.32.
- On Friday, January 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 213 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $8,554.08.
Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 6.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31.
Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.
Key Headlines Impacting Phibro Animal Health
Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 operational beat — Phibro reported EPS of $0.87 vs. $0.69 consensus and revenue of ~$373.9M (broad sales growth and margin improvement cited by management), the primary bullish catalyst. Phibro Q2 Results & Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Upgraded FY2026 guidance — management raised full‑year EPS guidance to $2.93–$3.10, above prior consensus, improving forward earnings visibility and likely driving the re‑rating. Guidance & Market Reaction
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum and growth narratives gaining traction — recent Zacks pieces highlight PAHC as a momentum and growth idea, which can pull in style‑driven flows. 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Phibro (PAHC) PAHC Top‑Ranked Momentum Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support & dividend — recent price‑target increases/overweight calls and a newly announced $0.12 quarterly dividend bolster investor confidence and signal cash‑flow strength.
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials posted — slide deck and full call transcript are available for diligence on segment trends, pricing and cost leverage (useful for confirming sustainability of margin gains). Earnings Presentation Earnings Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Jack Bendheim disclosed multiple sizable sales in January/February, materially reducing his holdings; repeated insider sales can concern investors about timing or dilution. SEC Filing: Insider Sales
- Negative Sentiment: Contrarian caution — a recent Zacks/third‑party note flagged a more cautious view on the quarter and sustainability of margin gains, which may increase near‑term volatility as investors validate the guide and organic trends. Zacks Pessimistic Note
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.
Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.
The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.
