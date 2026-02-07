Jack Bendheim Sells 9,660 Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $400,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,610.40. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $144,848.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $268,322.37.

On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,772 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $271,692.64.

On Friday, January 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 1,235 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $50,079.25.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 13,158 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $552,372.84.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Jack Bendheim sold 14,687 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $612,154.16.

On Thursday, January 15th, Jack Bendheim sold 2,932 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $117,338.64.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,651 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $147,975.03.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,551 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $304,456.32.

On Friday, January 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 213 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $8,554.08.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Key Headlines Impacting Phibro Animal Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAHC

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.