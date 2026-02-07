Southern Company (The) $SO Stock Holdings Lessened by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Southern were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in Southern by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 120.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $90.14 on Friday. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $83.09 and a 12 month high of $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 73.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern’s principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

