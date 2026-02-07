Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,118 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,118 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after purchasing an additional 263,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,367,770,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,493,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,902,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,388 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 645,642 shares in the company, valued at $77,477,040. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $131.70. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.