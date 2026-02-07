Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Key Walmart News
Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Walmart joined the trillion‑dollar market‑cap club, boosting investor confidence that its investments in e‑commerce, tech and higher‑margin services are being rewarded. Walmart Trillion-Dollar Club (Fool)
- Positive Sentiment: Evidence of accelerating Walmart+ paid‑membership adoption supports a path to more recurring, higher‑margin revenue — a key part of the bull thesis. Walmart paid membership growth (Seeking Alpha)
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying (e.g., Alecta boosting its stake) is a vote of confidence from some money managers and can support the stock at higher levels. Alecta boosts stake in Walmart (TipRanks)
- Positive Sentiment: Retail commentator Tim Bohen flagged Walmart among his “Big 3” long‑term AI/retail ideas, reinforcing positive retail investor narratives. The Big 3: BE, WMT, XPO (YouTube)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is tilted positive but consensus targets are near current prices; recent quarterly results beat estimates and FY‑26 EPS guidance is modest — upside now depends on continued execution. Zacks: Earnings ESP for retailers
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (EVP Donna Morris and others disclosed multi‑million dollar stock sales this week) can create short‑term selling pressure or be read as executives monetizing gains. Walmart insider selling (InsiderTrades)
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk from Amazon’s physical grocery/fulfillment push and Walmart’s elevated multiples mean any slowdown in sales or margin mix could trigger a pullback. Amazon grocery competition (Reuters)
Insider Transactions at Walmart
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.
Walmart Price Performance
WMT stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.07. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65.
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Walmart
Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
