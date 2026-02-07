Trilogy Metals Inc. $TMQ Holdings Raised by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,165,552 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,126 shares during the period. Trilogy Metals comprises 5.9% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.24% of Trilogy Metals worth $25,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 17.8% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,152,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 930,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 451,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5,289.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 3.5%

TMQ stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $799.22 million, a PE ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TMQ shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMQ

About Trilogy Metals

(Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high‐value copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver projects in northwestern Alaska. The company’s flagship asset lies within the Ambler mining district, where it has assembled over 100,000 acres of mineral rights. Through systematic exploration programs, Trilogy Metals seeks to delineate and expand polymetallic deposits in one of the world’s richest base and precious metal regions.

The centerpiece of Trilogy’s portfolio is the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP), which includes the Arctic copper‐zinc‐lead‐gold‐silver deposit and the Bornite copper deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.