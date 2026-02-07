Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.57 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 110.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 485.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 758,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,195,000 after buying an additional 628,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 264,855 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in MarketAxess by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,843,000 after acquiring an additional 161,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 535.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 108,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 91,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting MarketAxess

Here are the key news stories impacting MarketAxess this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong January trading volumes — MarketAxess reported double-digit ADV growth in January, with credit ADV up 28% year-over-year (emerging markets credit ADV +50%) and rates growth, signaling continued demand for its electronic fixed-income platform. This supports fee momentum going forward. Read More.

Strong January trading volumes — MarketAxess reported double-digit ADV growth in January, with credit ADV up 28% year-over-year (emerging markets credit ADV +50%) and rates growth, signaling continued demand for its electronic fixed-income platform. This supports fee momentum going forward. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Liquidity and shareholder return action — the company amended and restated its credit facility and declared a dividend, improving balance sheet flexibility and returning capital to shareholders. That reduces financing risk and is typically supportive of the equity. Read More.

Liquidity and shareholder return action — the company amended and restated its credit facility and declared a dividend, improving balance sheet flexibility and returning capital to shareholders. That reduces financing risk and is typically supportive of the equity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company release and materials available — MarketAxess filed its Q4 & full-year 2025 results with slides and a conference call; these provide management detail on new initiatives and FX impacts but contained no major guidance change. Investors should review the slide deck and call for color. Read More.

Company release and materials available — MarketAxess filed its Q4 & full-year 2025 results with slides and a conference call; these provide management detail on new initiatives and FX impacts but contained no major guidance change. Investors should review the slide deck and call for color. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript — the full Q4 2025 call transcript is available for investors who want management commentary on product progress and cost or margin drivers; useful for judging forward revenue mix. Read More.

Earnings call transcript — the full Q4 2025 call transcript is available for investors who want management commentary on product progress and cost or margin drivers; useful for judging forward revenue mix. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst recaps vary — some outlets (Zacks) note pockets of beats vs certain estimates while others highlight misses; takeaways depend on which consensus you reference. Expect analyst revisions as they digest details. Read More.

Analyst recaps vary — some outlets (Zacks) note pockets of beats vs certain estimates while others highlight misses; takeaways depend on which consensus you reference. Expect analyst revisions as they digest details. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 headline results were mixed-to-disappointing versus consensus — revenue of $209.4M (+3.5% YoY) and EPS of $1.68 missed the commonly cited Street revenue and EPS figures (revenue ~ $214M; EPS variability across outlets). EPS also declined from $1.73 a year ago, which, combined with the revenue miss, pressured the stock. Read More.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.39 and its 200-day moving average is $177.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.97. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $232.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $209.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $212.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.64.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company’s network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

