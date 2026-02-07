Spinnaker Trust Acquires 5,006 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,401,448,000 after buying an additional 541,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,353,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,158 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,516,692,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,786 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,090,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,757,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: TSMC plans mass production of 3nm chips in Japan with roughly a $17B investment, signaling a big boost to advanced-node capacity and geographic diversification. This report is from Reuters. Read More.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $349.01 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $351.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

