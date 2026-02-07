Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 55.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,229 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total transaction of $12,424,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 84,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,404,976.52. The trade was a 20.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.94, for a total value of $4,022,369.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,731.98. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,292 shares of company stock worth $66,518,754. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $543.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $590.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Recommended Stories

