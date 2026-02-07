Envista (NYSE:NVST) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partners

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVST. Mizuho set a $24.00 target price on Envista and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Envista and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Envista from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Envista Price Performance

Envista stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. Envista has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Envista had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Envista will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envista by 317.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 16,711.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Envista by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Envista by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Key Envista News

Here are the key news stories impacting Envista this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Envista reported $0.38 EPS vs. $0.32 consensus and revenue of $750.6M versus ~ $680M est., with revenue up ~15% year-over-year. Strong results are the primary driver of the move higher. Envista Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — Envista reported $0.38 EPS vs. $0.32 consensus and revenue of $750.6M versus ~ $680M est., with revenue up ~15% year-over-year. Strong results are the primary driver of the move higher. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $1.35–$1.45 vs. consensus ~ $1.27 — the stronger outlook (and beat + guidance combo) is supportive of the rally and suggests better-than-expected near-term growth. Press Release / Slide Deck

Management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $1.35–$1.45 vs. consensus ~ $1.27 — the stronger outlook (and beat + guidance combo) is supportive of the rally and suggests better-than-expected near-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read — the conference call transcript and slide deck provide management commentary on drivers (product mix, geographic trends, margins) that investors should review to judge sustainability. Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read — the conference call transcript and slide deck provide management commentary on drivers (product mix, geographic trends, margins) that investors should review to judge sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑street writeups and snapshots (Zacks, Yahoo, Investing) highlight the beat and value/Growth characteristics — useful for screening but not new catalysts by themselves. Zacks Q4 Metrics

Wall‑street writeups and snapshots (Zacks, Yahoo, Investing) highlight the beat and value/Growth characteristics — useful for screening but not new catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Analyst targets still imply downside — JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both raised targets to $26 but kept neutral/equal‑weight ratings; those $26 targets sit below the current market level, which could cap upside or prompt caution once headline momentum fades. Benzinga – JPMorgan Benzinga – Wells Fargo

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

Featured Articles

