Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hub Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.87.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00.

In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon bought 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,671.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,381.94. This represents a 16.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Yeager sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $1,397,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,999.20. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 138.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after buying an additional 661,018 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 505,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 491,958 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 487,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Hub Group by 969.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 436,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 395,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Hub Group by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 560,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 335,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Preliminary Q4 and full‑year 2025 results showed modest intermodal volume growth, a strong year‑end cash position (~$140M), ~ $194M operating cash flow for 2025 and initial 2026 revenue guidance of roughly $3.65B–$3.95B — underscores underlying business momentum despite the accounting issues. Hub Group Reports Select Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Preliminary Q4 and full‑year 2025 results showed modest intermodal volume growth, a strong year‑end cash position (~$140M), ~ $194M operating cash flow for 2025 and initial 2026 revenue guidance of roughly $3.65B–$3.95B — underscores underlying business momentum despite the accounting issues. Positive Sentiment: Management touted record service levels and operational resilience amid market challenges on the Q4 earnings call — a positive operational signal if underlying financials are corrected and clarified. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Management touted record service levels and operational resilience amid market challenges on the Q4 earnings call — a positive operational signal if underlying financials are corrected and clarified. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcripts were posted; these provide detail investors will need to re‑assess once restated financials are released. Review the prepared remarks and transcript for operational context. Earnings Call Prepared Remarks Transcript

Full earnings materials and call transcripts were posted; these provide detail investors will need to re‑assess once restated financials are released. Review the prepared remarks and transcript for operational context. Negative Sentiment: Hub Group disclosed an error that understated purchased transportation costs and accounts payable for part of 2025 and warned that recent quarterly reports “should no longer be relied upon,” prompting a dramatic stock drop and raising the prospect of restatements and regulatory scrutiny. Shares Crater Amid Admitted Improper Accounting

Hub Group disclosed an error that understated purchased transportation costs and accounts payable for part of 2025 and warned that recent quarterly reports “should no longer be relied upon,” prompting a dramatic stock drop and raising the prospect of restatements and regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Multiple national law firms have opened securities‑fraud investigations and are soliciting shareholders (examples include Howard G. Smith, Faruqi & Faruqi, Scott+Scott and others), which typically indicates potential litigation risk and additional headline pressure until restatements and management explanations are complete. Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Investigation Notice

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

