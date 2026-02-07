Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.01 Million Holdings in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $27,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Alkermes by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,208,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,838,000 after acquiring an additional 185,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,657,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,633,000 after purchasing an additional 191,549 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,853,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,646,000 after purchasing an additional 679,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,094,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,115,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,430.08. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,118.20. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,378. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

