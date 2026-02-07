Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 132.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 146.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $240.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $392.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $185,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,439.84. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 27,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,887.70. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,031 shares of company stock worth $4,509,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

