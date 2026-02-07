Truist Financial Corp Invests $2.29 Million in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 91.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 701.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.55. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

