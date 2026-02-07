Paladin Advisory Group LLC Buys 16,696 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,696 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $224.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $224.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

