a16z Perennial Management L.P. Takes $581,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 142,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 89.1% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.2% in the second quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $223.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.41. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $395.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $270 and kept an “overweight” call, signaling institutional analyst conviction that AbbVie has double‑digit upside from current levels. Read More.

Company forecasts for full‑year 2026 profit came in above estimates, driven by strong sales of newer immunology drugs (Skyrizi, Rinvoq), supporting the case for continued top‑line and earnings growth. Read More.

Market commentary and some analysts view the post‑earnings pullback as a buying opportunity, pointing to institutional accumulation, durable cash flow, and a strong dividend as anchors for medium‑term returns. Read More.

New real‑world Rinvoq data from Japan bolsters the drug's addressable market for ankylosing spondylitis and reinforces growth prospects for AbbVie's immunology franchise. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Management framed the earnings call around "new growth engines" — Skyrizi/Rinvoq and other launches taking the lead in driving growth, which supports the long‑term story but doesn't eliminate near‑term volatility. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results beat on revenue and showed strong margin/earnings leverage, confirming product momentum even as some segments face headwinds. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Shares initially gapped down after the print as investors focused on a softer-than‑expected Q1 EPS and revenue outlook despite the quarter's beats — a classic near‑term reaction to guidance misses. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: AbbVie set Q1 2026 EPS guidance at $2.97–$3.01 (vs. ~3.11 consensus) and gave revenue guidance below the street, creating short‑term uncertainty about the cadence of 2026 growth. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Broader coverage highlighted investor "angst" and a bifurcated reaction — bullish on medium‑term fundamentals but worried about near‑term comps and valuation — keeping volatility elevated. Read More.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Articles

