Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $150,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

FTEC stock opened at $220.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $240.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.33.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

