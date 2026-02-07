Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 16,060 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 292,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after buying an additional 52,052 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,345,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,544,000 after buying an additional 133,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $67.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $208.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.