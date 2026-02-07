Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $3,098,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,683,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,543,000 after acquiring an additional 760,954 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,972,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,198,000 after acquiring an additional 463,977 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $187,359,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,131,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,617,000 after purchasing an additional 370,261 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Linde this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $501.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Linde in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $448.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $486.38. The company has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.83.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.