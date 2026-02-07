Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.47% of Limbach worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Limbach by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 735,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,395,000 after purchasing an additional 573,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Limbach by 2,041.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,124,000 after acquiring an additional 381,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Limbach by 1,192.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,606,000 after purchasing an additional 379,357 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Limbach by 59.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 638,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,507,000 after acquiring an additional 237,475 shares during the period. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth $7,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of LMB stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Limbach had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Limbach from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

In related news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $155,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,062.42. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) is a U.S.-based mechanical construction firm specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, piping, plumbing and sheet metal fabrication. The company delivers comprehensive mechanical solutions to commercial, institutional, health care, education, government and industrial clients, drawing on its in-house engineering, prefabrication and construction management capabilities.

The company’s service offerings encompass full-scope mechanical construction, including energy system design, direct digital controls and building automation, retrofits, testing and balancing, preventive maintenance programs and emergency response services.

