Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,437 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 478,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,224,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.8% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Trending Headlines about PulteGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Del Webb (Pulte’s active-adult brand) broke ground on two resort‑style communities in the Columbus, OH area — a sign of geographic expansion and ongoing community starts that could support future revenue and backlog growth. Del Webb Breaks Ground

Del Webb (Pulte’s active-adult brand) broke ground on two resort‑style communities in the Columbus, OH area — a sign of geographic expansion and ongoing community starts that could support future revenue and backlog growth. Positive Sentiment: PulteGroup announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share (annualized yield ~0.8%), reinforcing shareholder returns and signaling confidence in cash flow. Ex-dividend and record dates were disclosed with the payout scheduled for April. Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share (annualized yield ~0.8%), reinforcing shareholder returns and signaling confidence in cash flow. Ex-dividend and record dates were disclosed with the payout scheduled for April. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying (nearly 9,941 calls in one session, ~1,498% above typical volume) suggests some traders are positioned for further upside, but options flow can be speculative and short‑term. Options Volume Report

Unusually heavy call-option buying (nearly 9,941 calls in one session, ~1,498% above typical volume) suggests some traders are positioned for further upside, but options flow can be speculative and short‑term. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage/analysis highlights shifting fair‑value and street views on PHM; useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst. Analyst/Valuation Story

Recent coverage/analysis highlights shifting fair‑value and street views on PHM; useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several executives disclosed sizeable open‑market stock sales this week (large supply from insiders can pressure sentiment): COO Matthew Koart sold 15,309 shares (~$2.08M). Koart Form 4

Several executives disclosed sizeable open‑market stock sales this week (large supply from insiders can pressure sentiment): COO Matthew Koart sold 15,309 shares (~$2.08M). Negative Sentiment: EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares (~$1.92M), reducing his stake ~17% — another notable insider liquidation. Sheldon Form 4

EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares (~$1.92M), reducing his stake ~17% — another notable insider liquidation. Negative Sentiment: VP Brien P. O’Meara sold 4,000 shares (~$542k), cutting his holding by ~31.7%. O’Meara Form 4

VP Brien P. O’Meara sold 4,000 shares (~$542k), cutting his holding by ~31.7%. Negative Sentiment: Insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares (~$14.9M), a ~14.4% reduction — the largest single insider sale reported and the most likely near‑term negative signal for sentiment. Marshall Form 4

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Performance

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $542,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,521.51. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $1,919,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,352.53. This trade represents a 16.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 144,779 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,616 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $135.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.45.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.