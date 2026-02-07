Renaissance Group LLC Sells 15,110 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 20,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.75.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.61. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $142.68.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company’s technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.