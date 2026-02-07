Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 3,650 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $124,718,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $442,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total value of $1,432,287.19. Following the transaction, the insider owned 111,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,360,695.81. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total value of $17,384,919.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,034,027.75. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 over the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $162.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $281.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.76 and its 200 day moving average is $221.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Featured Articles

