Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $189,000 Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $30,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 341.8% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.28. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $126.45 and a 52 week high of $196.91.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

