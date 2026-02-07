19,545 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,545 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 216,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,530,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Credicorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 42.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Credicorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $263.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Credicorp from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.20.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $353.58 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $380.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.66 and a 200-day moving average of $273.09.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp’s principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

