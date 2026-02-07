Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,011,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. BAM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 77,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $252.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $255.75.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
