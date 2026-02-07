Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Knowles Corporation $KN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,755 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Knowles were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.1% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Knowles by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Trading Up 9.0%

NYSE KN opened at $26.96 on Friday. Knowles Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,593,305. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $5,050,000 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Knowles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on Knowles in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

